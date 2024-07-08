Robber held after encounter with police

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A notorious robber was arrested after an exchange of fire with police at old Shujabad road on Monday early hours.

According to police sources, receiving information about a robbery bid at Old Shujabad road on the premises of Qutabpur police station, a police team rushed towards the place.

All of a sudden, two armed outlaws started firing on the police party when the police team reached them.

The police also retaliated in self-defense in which a robber was shot and injured by the firing of his accomplice. The police arrested the injured criminal while the other managed to escape from the scene.

The arrested criminal was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment, however, special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminal, police sources added.