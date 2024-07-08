Robber Held After Encounter With Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 08:25 PM
A notorious robber was arrested after an exchange of fire with police at old Shujabad road on Monday early hours
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A notorious robber was arrested after an exchange of fire with police at old Shujabad road on Monday early hours.
According to police sources, receiving information about a robbery bid at Old Shujabad road on the premises of Qutabpur police station, a police team rushed towards the place.
All of a sudden, two armed outlaws started firing on the police party when the police team reached them.
The police also retaliated in self-defense in which a robber was shot and injured by the firing of his accomplice. The police arrested the injured criminal while the other managed to escape from the scene.
The arrested criminal was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment, however, special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminal, police sources added.
Recent Stories
35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering
CM Maryam chairs apex committee meeting
China's BYD signs deal to open electric car plant in Turkey
DR Congo military court sentences 22 soldiers to death
Deputy PM Dar gets briefing on railways development projects
Cleanliness, security situation reviewed for Muharram
Rain forecast for Karachi
England great Anderson 'at peace' with Test retirement
Man sent to jail over nonpayment of maintenance allowance
Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman
Three industrial units closed over default of WASA bills
NDMA convenes DRC meeting to strengthen coordination for Monsoon Season 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering16 seconds ago
-
CM Maryam chairs apex committee meeting17 seconds ago
-
Deputy PM Dar gets briefing on railways development projects3 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness, security situation reviewed for Muharram3 minutes ago
-
Rain forecast for Karachi3 minutes ago
-
Man sent to jail over nonpayment of maintenance allowance3 minutes ago
-
Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman1 hour ago
-
Three industrial units closed over default of WASA bills1 hour ago
-
NDMA convenes DRC meeting to strengthen coordination for Monsoon Season 20241 hour ago
-
PM directs party parliamentarians to focus on public welfare, Balochistan's development1 hour ago
-
IWMB's Margalla Rescue Centre received around 3-4 dehydrated kites daily during heatwave1 hour ago
-
CM approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide solar panels to citizens1 hour ago