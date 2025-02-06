Robber held in injured condition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera ghazi khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Saddar police arrested one robber in injured condition during an encounter here on Vador road on Thursday.

Police said that the team was escorting an already arrested suspect to recover a stolen motorcycle when three armed criminals on two motorcycles intercepted the police party and opened fire.

Police retaliated and during the exchange of gunshots, one of the suspect suffered injuries and held by police,while others managed to escape.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Waseem alias Wasan.

Police said that the outlaw was involved in multiple cases of theft and robbery.