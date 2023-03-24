Robber held in injured condition, accomplice flees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Police nabbed a robber in injured condition in the jurisdiction of Shah Shamsh Police Station, here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, the accused namely Ali Husnain was wanted in burglary, theft and rape cases registered with different police stations.

Police received a call at 12 a.m.

around midnight that two robbers snatched a motorbike, Honda 125 from passersby at Head Domri.

Following the information, the police cordoned off the area to chase the robbers. However, the robbers opened fire on the police team.

In an exchange of fire, the police arrested one of the accused in an injured state while his accomplice managed to flee from the scene.

The police combed the area to arrest the accomplice who fled from the scene.