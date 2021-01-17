Robber held with booty

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Kotwali police claimed on Sunday to have arrested an alleged robber and recovered cash, motorcycles and mobile phones from his possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested a gangster identified as Wajid and recovered 3 motorcycles, 21 mobile phones and Rs 15,000 in cash from his possession.

The accused was wanted by police in different cases of dacoity and robbery.

The search for his accomplices was underway.

A case has been registered against the outlaw.