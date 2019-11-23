Robber held with snatched motorcycle

Khangarh police arrested an alleged robber after exchange of fire with police party here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : Khangarh police arrested an alleged robber after exchange of fire with police party here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, three unidentified armed robbers snatched a motorcycle from a man, identified as Usman of Khangarh, and escaped towards Shujabad.

Meanwhile, a police party, led by Falak Sher, Mazhar Saeed and Constable Nadeem reached the spot. Seeing the police party, robbers opened fire on the policemen. Later, after exchange of fire, the police arrested one robber with snatched motorcycle while the other two managed to escape from the scene.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped robbers, police spokesman added.