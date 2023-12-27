Robber injured by firing of own accomplice during encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) A history sheeter involved in various crimes including murder, robbery and theft was arrested soon after police encounter in the limits of Mumtazabad Police Station here Wednesday.

Police received information around 1:00 p.m. at midnight yesterday that three armed bike riders snatched a motorbike CG-125, identity card with cash worth Rs. 10,000 from a passerby and fled away to Duniya Pur bypass. Upon the information, SHO of Mamtazabad Police Station formed a team to chase the accused persons.

When the team reached at Namey Wali Jatt, the robbers opened fire on the police that led to retaliation by the police.

During the cross firing, a robber identified as Kashif alias Kashi, son of Umar Hayat Hiraj was injured, reportedly, by his own accomplice. The injured robber was shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

The other two robbers escaped the arrest by taking benefit of darkness.

On getting information, senior police officer reached at the spot after hearing about the incident.

Case was registered with Mumtazabad police station.

Further investigation is underway.