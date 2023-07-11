Open Menu

'Robber' Injured In Encounter

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :A robber, who was under police custody, on Tuesday injured by the firing of his own accomplice during an encounter at moza Lal Bighali in the limits of Kehror Pakka police station.

According to a police spokesman, the suspect was being transported for identification and recovery when the two unidentified dacoits intercepted the police vehicle to release their fellow and opened fire at the vehicle.

As a result, the suspect got injured by the firing of his accomplices.

The arrested accused was shot in his right leg and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The security van also received bullet shots at the back side by the outlaws who were riding on the CG-125 motorbike.

DSP of Kehror Pakka police station reached there with a heavy contingent and cordoned off the exit points of the location. The fleeing criminals escaped by taking benefit of the darkness of night, said the police spokesman.

The search operation was continued at nearby villages with different teams constituted to arrest the criminals, he added.

