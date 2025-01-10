Robber injured in encounter

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A robber was injured during an encounter near 348/WB settlement, situated in the limits of Sadar Police Station Dunyapur.

Police received a call at emergency number 15 that two criminals had fled after snatching a motorbike, Honda-125, at gunpoint from a local man at Pul Shah Junaid.

Police rushed to the site. Seeing the police party, robbers opened fire on them. Police retaliated the fire.

One of the robbers was injured by firing of his accomplice, the police said.

The injured robber was identified as Mehboob, who was wanted to police in 43 cases including robbery, theft and other street crimes, registered by different police stations in the district.

The arrested accused disclosed identity of the fleeing accomplice as Aslam alias Don.

DSP Dunyapur Mehr Ishaq Syal formed a especial police force to arrest the fleeing criminal.