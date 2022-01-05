Robber injured in firing of their accomplices

One robber was injured by the firing of his own accomplice during the police encounter reported in jurisdiction of Mari Setal on the wee hours of Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :One robber was injured by the firing of his own accomplice during the police encounter reported in jurisdiction of Mari Setal on the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, three alleged robbers intercepted a citizen in a bid of looting him.

As per the report, the citizen sought help the police on emergency help line15 while managing to escape from scene.

On receiving the information, SHO Seetal, Qaswar Kalro rushed to the spot with his team.

The accused rubbers resorted to fire when they saw the police team rushing towards them resulting in one of the accused injury from the fire of his accomplices.

A 30 bore pistol and motorbike CG-125 was recovered from the injured robber's possession while the search for the rest of his two aides began forthwith, as per the police.