Robber injured in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A robber was allegedly injured during a police encounter while his three accomplices managed to escape in the area of City Samundri police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that City Samundri police was taking a robbery accused Muhammad Iqbal Odh resident of Chak No.38-GB Jaranwala for recovery of case property when his three accomplices riding on a motorcycle intercepted the police on Garh Road near Mongiwala Bungalow late Tuesday night.

The accused opened blunt firing and escaped from the scene after getting arrested accused Iqbal Odh released from the police custody.

The police cashed the criminals and encircled them after some distance besides calling more police force for help.

The police directed the outlaws for surrender but they once again opened indiscriminate firing on the police team.

The police returned the fire in self-defense. However, robbery accused Muhammad Iqbal Odh was injured due to the bullets fired by his own accomplices whereas all the three criminals managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The injured accused Iqbal Odh was involved in more than one dozen robbery cases and the police shifted him to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in a critical condition while further investigation for arrest of the escapees was under progress, spokesman added.