Robber Injured In Shootout

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A robber was injured after shoot out in limits of Wahwa Police Station on Friday.

According to police, during routine patrolling duty, a police team signaled the two bike riders on suspicion. Instead of stopping, one of the bike rider turned and opened fire on the police force.

Following the gravity of the situation, the police team chased the accused persons who again opened fire on the police near Distri Number 30. As a result, a robber, identified as Sarfaraz Majid, son of Abdul Majid Sanjrani, was injured in the crossfire.

The police personnel remained safe after the encounter. Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the escaped accomplice of the wounded robber.

The DPO said the entire police force participated in the combat operation bravely. He said that the accused were driven back to avoid any untoward situation across the area.

