Robber Injured In Shootout
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A robber was critically injured in a police encounter reported in the jurisdiction
of Kahror Pakka police station, district Lodhran in the wee hours of Monday.
Police said that police were taking an under custody accused Numan for the
recovery of valuables when three motorcyclists opened fire at police party
to get their accomplice freed.
In retaliation, the police had to return fire. During the cross firing, Numan
received critical bullet wounds by the firing of his accomplices.
The injured robber was admitted to a hospital.
The outlaw was wanted by police in more than 31 cases of theft, robbery
and street crimes.
Police were searching the fleeing criminals.
Recent Stories
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, another injured over old enmity2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan's LG Minister Sarfraz Domki passes away12 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution demanding Sept 7 as Finality of Prophethood Day12 minutes ago
-
178th Passing-Out Parade held at Shahdadpur Police Training College12 minutes ago
-
By-election on vacant seats in Tank's village councils on Oct 2012 minutes ago
-
AJK gears up to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with fervor22 minutes ago
-
All set to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) on Tuesday32 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses deep sorrow over passing of Sarfaraz Domki32 minutes ago
-
Effective measures contained dengue spread; 130 cases reported so far: Health secretary32 minutes ago
-
NA session commences32 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses grief over demise of Sarfaraz Domki42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 226,800 cusecs water42 minutes ago