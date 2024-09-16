Open Menu

Robber Injured In Shootout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A robber was critically injured in a police encounter reported in the jurisdiction

of Kahror Pakka police station, district Lodhran in the wee hours of Monday.

Police said that police were taking an under custody accused Numan for the

recovery of valuables when three motorcyclists opened fire at police party

to get their accomplice freed.

In retaliation, the police had to return fire. During the cross firing, Numan

received critical bullet wounds by the firing of his accomplices.

The injured robber was admitted to a hospital.

The outlaw was wanted by police in more than 31 cases of theft, robbery

and street crimes.

Police were searching the fleeing criminals.

