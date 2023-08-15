Open Menu

Robber Involved In Snatching 200 Mobile Phones Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police arrested the accused involved in several robbery incidents in the Orangi Town area on a secret tip-off.

Arrested was identified as Waqar alias Londa, according to a spokesman for Rangers on Tuesday.

The accused along with his other accomplices in February this year committed a robbery in MPR Colony, CCTV footage of which also made rounds over social media. In the footage, the accused could be easily identified.

During preliminary investigations, the accused confessed his involvement in more than 50 robberies in which he snatched 200 mobile phones and cash around Rs. 0.1 million. Raids were being carried out to arrest his other accomplices.

The arrested had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

