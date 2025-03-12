Robber killed, 2 flee after shootout with Pirwadhai Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A robber was killed in a shootout with police and two other escaped after looting a citizen in the limits of Pirwadhai Police Station here on Thursday morning.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Pirwadhai Police had set up a road-blockade on the information about the robbery with the citizen.

The three suspects a motorcycle fired on a police party at the road-blockade and in the retaliatory fire by the police one of them was killed and the other two made their escape good on the motorcycle.

A wallet with cash and a mobile phone snatched from the citizen at gunpoint were recovered from the dead accused, who was later identified as Farhan.

Senior police officers reached the spot on the information of the incident. A search was underway in the area to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The dead accused was wanted to police in many cases of murder, attempted murder and robbery.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the Pirwadhai Police for their effective response and the recovery of the stolen goods while countering bravely despite the firing of the suspects.