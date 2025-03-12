Robber Killed, 2 Flee After Shootout With Pirwadhai Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A robber was killed in a shootout with police and two other escaped after looting a citizen in the limits of Pirwadhai Police Station here on Wednesday morning.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Pirwadhai Police had set up a road-blockade on the information about the robbery with the citizen.
The three suspects on a motorcycle fired on a police party at the road-blockade and in the retaliatory fire by the police one of them was killed and the other two made their escape good on the motorcycle.
A wallet with cash and a mobile phone snatched from the citizen at gunpoint were recovered from the dead accused, who was later identified as Farhan.
Senior police officers reached the spot on the information of the incident. A search was underway in the area to arrest the fleeing suspects.
The dead accused was wanted to police in many cases of murder, attempted murder and robbery.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the Pirwadhai Police for their effective response and the recovery of the stolen goods while countering bravely despite the firing of the suspects.
Recent Stories
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gillani pays tribute to security forces for eliminating terrorits involved at Jaffar Express attack6 minutes ago
-
Robber killed, 2 flee after shootout with Pirwadhai Police6 minutes ago
-
Dhamial Police nab thief, recover stolen Rs 1.7356 minutes ago
-
Pakistan denounces Indian ban on two Kashmiri organizations16 minutes ago
-
Agreement with 60 Schools for free education to families of martyrs in Kohat26 minutes ago
-
Unidentified persons kill man26 minutes ago
-
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance operation continues35 minutes ago
-
Adulterers fined for Rs. 50 thousand during Ramazan36 minutes ago
-
ICT admin conducts 3786 inspections, arrests 605 sellers, seals 11 shops36 minutes ago
-
13 criminals held46 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers nabbed46 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 61 kg drugs in 8 operations; arrests 10 suspects46 minutes ago