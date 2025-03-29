Open Menu

Robber Killed, 2 Flee Shootout With Police During Dacoity Bid

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Robber killed, 2 flee shootout with police during dacoity bid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A robber was killed and two others escaped after a shootout with police during a robbery bid at a house in the limits of Saddar Beruni Police Station on Saturday morning.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, it was informed on the Emergency Helpline 15 that three unknown armed men had barged into the house with the intention of robbery.

A Saddar Beruni Police team immediately reached the spot. On seeing the police the robbers started firing and tried to flee.

In the crossfire with police, a robber, later identified as Abid - an Afghan national, was killed. His accomplices escaped while firing, and a search was underway in the area to arrest them.

Senior officers reached the spot on receiving information about the incident.

The body of the dead robber was shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the Saddar Beruni Police team for their timely and effective response to the 15 call and foiling the robbery attempt.

Recent Stories

Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against ..

Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..

16 minutes ago
 New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first OD ..

New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI

27 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya

31 minutes ago
 UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s K ..

UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town

31 minutes ago
 Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid g ..

Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty 

40 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Fiji

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Fiji

46 minutes ago
Myanmar, Bangkok earthquake: Death toll passes 1,0 ..

Myanmar, Bangkok earthquake: Death toll passes 1,000 amid rescue operation

48 minutes ago
 Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to over 1, ..

Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to over 1,000

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025

6 hours ago
 US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctio ..

US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network

15 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251

Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan