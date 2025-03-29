Robber killed, 2 flee shootout with police during dacoity bid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A robber was killed and two others escaped after a shootout with police during a robbery bid at a house in the limits of Saddar Beruni Police Station on Saturday morning.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, it was informed on the Emergency Helpline 15 that three unknown armed men had barged into the house with the intention of robbery.

A Saddar Beruni Police team immediately reached the spot. On seeing the police the robbers started firing and tried to flee.

In the crossfire with police, a robber, later identified as Abid - an Afghan national, was killed. His accomplices escaped while firing, and a search was underway in the area to arrest them.

Senior officers reached the spot on receiving information about the incident.

The body of the dead robber was shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the Saddar Beruni Police team for their timely and effective response to the 15 call and foiling the robbery attempt.