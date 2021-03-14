Robber killed, 3 arrested after two encounters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :One alleged robber was killed while three others arrested after two police encounters in different parts of Faisalabad.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Ghulam Muhammad Abad police was taking an arrested accused, Faisal son of Arshad, for recovery of property and weapons in robbery and double murder case when five assailants riding on two motorcycles burst tyre of the police van on Daewoo Road and got the arrested accused freed.

The outlaws ran away from the scene while the police chased them and directed for surrender. The criminals took shelter in the bushes and opened indiscriminate firing on the police party. The police also returned fire and this encounter continued for half an hour during which accused Faisal received serious bullet injures and fell on the ground whereas his accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police shifted the injured accused to hospital where he breathed his last amid receiving medical treatment.

In other encounter, Kur police arrested three accused Asif Ali, Ali Raza and Shahid Iqbal in injured condition whereas their two accomplices managed to flee after encounter with police near Mauza Sial. The injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them.