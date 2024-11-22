Open Menu

Robber Killed, Accomplice Escapes After Alleged Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Robber killed, accomplice escapes after alleged encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A suspected robber was killed, and his accomplice managed to escape during an alleged police encounter in Hyderabad on Thursday night.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspects were engaged in a robbery when Budhani police, acting on a tip-off, arrived at the scene and foiled their attempt.

The encounter took place near Fakhri Pump, resulting in the death of an unidentified robber, while his partner fled the scene.

A pistol along with ammunition was recovered from the deceased robber. His body was shifted to the hospital, and efforts had been started to identify him and arrest the absconding accused.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

3 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

8 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

9 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

9 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

9 hours ago
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

11 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

11 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

11 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan