Robber killed, accomplice escapes after alleged encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A suspected robber was killed, and his accomplice managed to escape during an alleged police encounter in Hyderabad on Thursday night.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspects were engaged in a robbery when Budhani police, acting on a tip-off, arrived at the scene and foiled their attempt.

The encounter took place near Fakhri Pump, resulting in the death of an unidentified robber, while his partner fled the scene.

A pistol along with ammunition was recovered from the deceased robber. His body was shifted to the hospital, and efforts had been started to identify him and arrest the absconding accused.