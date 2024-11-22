Robber Killed, Accomplice Escapes After Alleged Encounter
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 01:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A suspected robber was killed, and his accomplice managed to escape during an alleged police encounter in Hyderabad on Thursday night.
According to a police spokesperson, the suspects were engaged in a robbery when Budhani police, acting on a tip-off, arrived at the scene and foiled their attempt.
The encounter took place near Fakhri Pump, resulting in the death of a robber, while his partner fled the scene.
Police said that the slain dacoit was later identified as Safeer alias Haider Gahelo, against who was booked in various cases in Hala, Saeedabad, Hattri, Shahdadpur, Matiari and Shahpur police stations.
A pistol along with ammunition was recovered from the deceased robber. His body was shifted to the hospital, and efforts had been started to arrest the absconding accused.
