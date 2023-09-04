Open Menu

Robber Killed, Another Arrested In Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :One robber was killed while his accomplice was arrested after a police encounter in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that three outlaws were robbing a villager Abdul Hameed at Rehmay Shah Road, who raised alarm and a security squad of a sessions judge intercepted them early in the morning.

The squad, along with the Elite force, was going to receive the sessions judge from Sahiwal when they spotted the robbers and asked them to surrender. But the criminals fled the scene.

The security squad and Elite force chased and encircled them near Chak No 397 and once again directed them to surrender, but they opened fire, and the police had to return the fire.

In exchange of fire, one robber received serious bullet injuries and died on-the-spot near Government Girls' High school Rehmay Shah, whereas the police succeeded in overpowering his one accomplice. However, the third accomplice managed to escape from the scene on a motorcycle.

The killed outlaw was identified as Imtiaz alias Chaledu and injured one as Zahid Iqbal and they both were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police shifted the body to mortuary and injured robber to hospital. Further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

