Robber Killed, Another Arrested Injured In Encounter With Rangers, Police

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 08:30 PM

An alleged robber was killed, another arrested in injured condition while two of their accomplices managed to escape during an exchange of firing with Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :An alleged robber was killed, another arrested in injured condition while two of their accomplices managed to escape during an exchange of firing with Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Monday, four robbers snatched a cash of Rs. 1.795m from an owner of a cooking oil agency at Nishan-e-Haider Chowk, Orangi Town no. 5.

Upon receiving the information, the Rangers and Police party reached the spot. When the accused noticed law enforcement agencies approaching, they opened firing on Rangers and Police.

In return firing by the agencies, an accused was killed while another was arrested injured. Two of their other accomplices fled from the scene.

Snatched cash, 3 pistols, 4 magazines and 41 rounds were recovered from the killed and injured accused.

A team had been constituted to arrest the escaped accused.

