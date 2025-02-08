Open Menu

Robber Killed, Another Escaped In Haripur Encounter

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Robber killed, another escaped in Haripur encounter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A police encounter took place in Haripur on Saturday resulting in the death of one robber, while another managed to escape.

According to police, the encounter took place in the village Ali Khan, where members of a robbery gang were fleeing after committing a crime when they came face-to-face with the police.

During the exchange of gunfire, one robber was shot dead, while the other managed to flee the area.

The identity of the dead robber has not yet been determined, while police have launched raids at various locations to apprehend the escaped accused.

