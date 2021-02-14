'Robber' killed, another injured in police 'encounter'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :An alleged robber was killed while another sustained injuries during a police encounter in the area of Sitiana police station.

A spokesman said on Sunday that Dolphin personnel were on their routine patrolling when they spotted two suspected persons on a motorcycle near Saleemi Chowk.

The police signalled them to stop, but they opened fire and attempted to flee the scene. The police returned the fire and during exchange of fire, both outlaws received bullet injuries and fell on the ground.

The police was shifting them to a hospital when one of them succumbed to his wounds, whereas condition of other was stated to be serious in the hospital.

The police recovered weapons from them.