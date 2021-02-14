UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Robber' Killed, Another Injured In Police 'encounter'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

'Robber' killed, another injured in police 'encounter'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :An alleged robber was killed while another sustained injuries during a police encounter in the area of Sitiana police station.

A spokesman said on Sunday that Dolphin personnel were on their routine patrolling when they spotted two suspected persons on a motorcycle near Saleemi Chowk.

The police signalled them to stop, but they opened fire and attempted to flee the scene. The police returned the fire and during exchange of fire, both outlaws received bullet injuries and fell on the ground.

The police was shifting them to a hospital when one of them succumbed to his wounds, whereas condition of other was stated to be serious in the hospital.

The police recovered weapons from them.

Related Topics

Fire Police Exchange Police Station Sunday From

Recent Stories

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

5 minutes ago

RAKEZ, an environment that motivates prosperity

5 minutes ago

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients wi ..

20 minutes ago

FANR’s employee joins IAEA safeguards traineeshi ..

20 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai organises &#039;Expo Talks: Travel ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.