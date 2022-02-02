UrduPoint.com

Robber Killed, Another Injured In Police Encounters

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 08:34 PM

An alleged robber was killed in a police encounter while another was arrested in injured condition in two separate encounters besides two accused including a policeman involved in street crimes was also arrested in different police actions

According to police, an alleged robber was killed in an exchange of firing with police in Sohrab Goth area. SHO Sohrab Goth police station told that killed robber Muhammad Bilal was involved in various robberies.

In another police encounter within jurisdictions of SITE Super Highway police station a robber identified as Umair was arrested in injured condition. According to SHO SITE Super Highway Rana Haseeb, arrested accused had recently robbed two traders in the area.

Two accomplices of arrested accused managed to flee from the scene.

The Darakhshan police arrested a fake policeman who stole a motorbike from Defence phase-II area. Arrested accused Ikramullah was wearing police uniform. He had been arrested earlier from Larkana and had been to jail also.

Meanwhile, Airport Police arrested cop Naveed Ahmed posted at Special Security Unit (SSU) of Sindh Police along with his other three accomplices involved in street crimes.

According to SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur, during initial interrogation arrested SSU personnel revealed involvement of his other colleagues in street crimes.

