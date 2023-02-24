Robber killed by accomplice during encounter with police

(@FahadShabbir)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :A robber was killed in escape attempt during exchange of fire with police in the limits of Luddan Police Station.

According to police, the slain accused robber was wanted in various charges of murder, abetting to murder and robbery.

As per details shared by the police, three unidentified robbers fled after snatching motorbike and cash from a citizen.

In prompt action, the police cordoned off entire area before rushing to the location where it confronted robbers near Bhandi Jateera. The robbers started firing as soon as they saw the police, in response to which the police retaliated by taking cover behind a wall.

"Meanwhile, one of the robbers was killed by firing of his accomplices and the police van was also severely damaged", added the official.

Two robbers escaped by taking advantage of the darkness of the night.

The police seized the dead bandit's body with weapon used by him before shifting it to DHQ Hospital. DPO Vehari Muhammad Esa Khan announced to give certificates and other rewards to the policemen who participated in the encounter.