Robber killed by accomplices

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :A robber was accidentally killed by his own accomplices during a house robbery incident in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station in wee hours of Thursday.

The police spokesman said that a three-member gang entered the house of Syed Majawar Hussain Shah located in mohallah mission hospital during wee hours.

On their way out, they accidentally killed their own accomplice and managed to flee from the scene.

The slain robber was identified as Sufian Ijaz, a resident of Mohallah Sadiqabad. Later, his body was shifted to THQ hospital for autopsy.