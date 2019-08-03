Robber killed by accomplices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :A dacoit was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during a cross firing, in the jurisdiction of Qadirpur Rawan police station.

A police team was taking an under-custody accused Mushtaq aka Kali, resident of Khangarh (Muzaffargarh) to recover the looted items when two armed motorcylists opened fire at the police party to set their accomplice freed.

In retaliation, the police also returned fire and during cross firing, Mushtaq received bullet injuries by the firing of his own accomplices and died on the spot.

The police have cordoned off the area to arrest the fleeing dacoits.

Qadirpur Rawan police have registered a case against unknown dacoits.

The killed dacoit was wanted by police in 18 cases of murder, robbery and other heinous crimes.