UrduPoint.com

Robber Killed By Firing Of Own Accomplice

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Robber being booked in more than two dozen incidents of loot and theft was killed by firing of own accomplice in limits of Shah Shams police station.

According to information received by the Police, three armed robbers had looted a passerby at Pull Kalro. When SHO Shah Shumsh reached along with his team, robbers opened fire on police team.

Police retaliated and the firing spree continued for brief period of time. As soon as firing stopped, it was observed that a robber was killed by firing of own accomplice. The deceased criminal was identified as Waseem, son of Muhammad Luqman Rajput, resident of Chuk No. 42/10 R. A 30-bore ranged pistol with bullets were taken into custody from the spot while rest of two robbers fled the scene.

