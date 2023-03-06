UrduPoint.com

Robber Killed By Firing Of Own Accomplice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Robber killed by firing of own accomplice

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A robber was killed by firing of his own accomplice during a burglary attempt in the limits of Shujabad police station, police said.

As per detail, a citizen called up the police station around 2:00 p.m. of the night that he was moving to cattle market when armed robbers intercepted his bike at Matu Tali Basri. As soon as he tried to escape, three-four other robbers appeared to confront him, he said. One of the robbers burst the front tyre of my motorbike by bullet shoot, he added.

While at the same time, one of the bandits was also shot by own accomplice due to which he fell down, the man told the police.

He said he saved his life by laying down on the ground.

In the meantime, a light of the car appeared from opposite direction to which the accused escaped while keeping on firing.

SHO Thana Sadar, Ali Raza reached along with his team on the spot soon after taking information.

The dead body of the deceased robber was found on the scene who was later identified as Sehzad, son of Aslam.

Police moved the body to THQ hospital for autopsy. A 30-bore pistol with motorbike was also recovered on the spot, it was said.

The entire area is cordoned off to arrest the escaped robbers, said the police.

