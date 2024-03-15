Robber killed by his accomplices: police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A dacoit was allegedly killed in firing by his accomplices in the area of Millat Town police station.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that four alleged robbers, riding on two motorcycles, intercepted a citizen Muhammad Hussain, a resident of Munir Park, and snatched his motorcycle and cash at gunpoint near Ghazi Abad.

When the victim offered resistance, the criminals opened fire on him, but a bullet hit their own accomplice who received serious injuries and died on-the-spot. Later, the other three robbers escaped from the scene.

Receiving information, the area police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

The identification of the dead alleged robber was yet to be ascertained, he added.