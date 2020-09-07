UrduPoint.com
Robber Killed, Constable Injured In Encounter

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:10 PM

OKARA, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :-:An alleged robber was killed in an encounter with police near here on Monday.

According to police, two robbers snatched cash, a motorcycle and mobile phones from four persons at Pir De Hatti road. The victims reported the matter to constables- Muhammad Khalid and Suhail who were on patrolling there.

The patrolling constables chased the outlaws.

On seeing police officials close to them, the robbers opened fire to make their good escape.

During the firing, constable Muhammad Khalid received a bullet in his jaw and the other one in his shoulder but he continued to chase the outlaws.

However, the injured constable shot dead a robber identified as Muqadar Hussain resident of Chak No 20/2-L while his accomplice managed to escape.

DPO Umer Saeed Malik visited the hospital and inquired after the injured constable.

While, RPO Sahiwal Tariq Abbas Qureshi announced cash prize of Rs 100,000 with commendatory certificates for the constables.

