Robber killed due to exchange of fire

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :In Sialkot police station Motra area, dangerous robber involved in serious incidents of robbery and dacoity was killed due to the exchange of fire.

According to the police spokesperson, around 05:30 this morning, three armed robbers on a motorcycle snatched Rs.75,000 from Ashiq Ali at gunpoint near Ruby Foam Factory in the limits of Motra Police Station and ran away.

On receiving the call of the incident on 15, SHO Motra police along with the team chased the robbers, on chasing near Shah Badshah Darbar the robbers started firing directly at the police team.

The police team immediately adopted a defensive strategy and fired a few shots under self-defense and warned the accused to arrest them.

A few minutes later, when firing from the opposite direction stopped, the police searched ahead with light of a torch and saw that one of the robber had been shot dead from the firing of his accomplice, while the rest of the accused had escaped by taking advantage of darkness.

The deceased robber had been identified as Yaseem s/o Mehmood, resident of Noor Shah Sahiwal, who had a record of several incidents of robbery and dacoity.

The police have shifted the body to the hospital after taking necessary action, while the police teams are busy to arrest the escaped robbers.