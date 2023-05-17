UrduPoint.com

Robber Killed Due To Exchange Of Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Robber killed due to exchange of fire

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :In Sialkot police station Motra area, dangerous robber involved in serious incidents of robbery and dacoity was killed due to the exchange of fire.

According to the police spokesperson, around 05:30 this morning, three armed robbers on a motorcycle snatched Rs.75,000 from Ashiq Ali at gunpoint near Ruby Foam Factory in the limits of Motra Police Station and ran away.

On receiving the call of the incident on 15, SHO Motra police along with the team chased the robbers, on chasing near Shah Badshah Darbar the robbers started firing directly at the police team.

The police team immediately adopted a defensive strategy and fired a few shots under self-defense and warned the accused to arrest them.

A few minutes later, when firing from the opposite direction stopped, the police searched ahead with light of a torch and saw that one of the robber had been shot dead from the firing of his accomplice, while the rest of the accused had escaped by taking advantage of darkness.

The deceased robber had been identified as Yaseem s/o Mehmood, resident of Noor Shah Sahiwal, who had a record of several incidents of robbery and dacoity.

The police have shifted the body to the hospital after taking necessary action, while the police teams are busy to arrest the escaped robbers.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Fire Police Exchange Police Station Robbery Sahiwal Sialkot From

Recent Stories

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to g ..

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

15 minutes ago
 IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhamma ..

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

23 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged ..

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

45 minutes ago
 OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

1 hour ago
 IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

2 hours ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.