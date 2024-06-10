Robber killed during robbery attempt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A robber was killed while his accomplice managed to flee from the scene in gunfire with police party during robbery attempt here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, the police received information of a robbery in New Town area, the police immediately responded and chased the robbers, then the robbers riding on motorcycle opened fire at the police party, during the firing, one robber identified as Hasnain was killed while his accomplice escaped.

SDPO, and SHO New Town, along with their team, swiftly rushed to the scene.

A thorough search operation was conducted in the area to apprehend the escaped robber.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended the brave efforts of the Dolphin Force in confronting the dangerous criminals.

He emphasized the significance of safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, reiterating the commitment of law enforcement to bring perpetrators to justice. Hamdani affirmed that those responsible for the attack would not elude the grasp of the law.