Robber Killed In Alleged Encounter

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :A robber was killed in an alleged encounter with police in the limits of Basti Malook police station on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, a passerby informed the police on 15 emergency helpline number about three robbers looting people near Ghala Godam, Adda Lar. Police reached the spot, however, the robbers had succeeded to escape the scene. Police chased and confronted them at Chak no.

1, Adda Lar, where the suspects opened fire on the police party, forcing them to retaliate.

During the exchange of fire, one of the robbers identified as Mumtaz Ahmad alias Tota, resident of Chak no. 519/EB Bourewala was killed. Police seized a pistol and a motorbike found near the body and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The killed robber had been booked in various cases with different police stations in the region, the spokesman informed.

