Robber Killed In Encounter

Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:15 PM

A robber was killed during an encounter with police in the limits of Basirpur police station, here on late Tuesday night

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A robber was killed during an encounter with police in the limits of Basirpur police station, here on late Tuesday night.

According to police, some robbers entered the area of Fakhar Town for robbery where local people surrounded the dacoits.

On receiving information, police reached the spot. Seeing police, the robbers opened fire which led to an encounter. As a result, a robber was killed while his other accomplices fled.

The killed robber has been identified as Akram who was also involved in a dacoity committed in Adda Salehwal some days before.

Police are conducting raids to arrest the escaped robbers.

More Stories From Pakistan

