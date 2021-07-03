Robber killed in encounter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :An alleged robber was killed in an encounter with police, in Manga Mandi area here on Saturday.

Police said that four dacoits barged into the house of Muhammad Shahbaz and started looting valuables. In the meantime, robbers shot at and injured Shahbaz and his two sons for putting up resistance.

On information, Dolphin Squad reached the spot and chased the dacoits. After sensing encircled by dolphin squad, the bandits opened fire at them. The squad returned fire and as a result of which a robber identified as Pervez of Sheikhupura sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.