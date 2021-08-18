Robber killed in encounter

An alleged robber was killed in encounter with police, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :An alleged robber was killed in encounter with police, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station.

Police said on Wednesday that four dacoits looted a house in Chak No 121-NB and decamped.

On information, a police team chased the outlaws and overtook them near Chak No 99-NB.

After sensing being encircled, the robbers opened fire at police which was retaliated.

As a result, a robber identified as Ibrahim of Chak No 104-NB received bullet injuries and died on the spot while his three accomplices managed to escape.

The robber was wanted by police in 17 cases of dacoity and theft.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing outlaws.