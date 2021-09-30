UrduPoint.com

Robber Killed In Encounter

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

Robber killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A robber was killed in an alleged police encounter near Khurrianwala bypass in the wee hours on Thursday.

Police said two armed robbers snatched a motorcycle from a man near Chak 211-RB and fled the scene.

On receiving information,a police party started search operation in the area and signaled a suspect motorcycle carrying two persons to stop near Khurrianwala by-pass, but the riders opened fire at the team which was retaliated.

Consequently,one of the robber suffered injuries and died on the spot while his accomplice escaped under the cover of darkness.

Police recovered snatched motorcycle and a pistol and shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Akram alias Akroo who was was involved in 39 different cases in various police stations and also wanted by Khurrianwala police in a murder case.

A special team has been constituted to arrest the other robber,police added.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Died Man From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 233.22 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 233.22 million

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 2021

3 hours ago
 DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

10 hours ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.