Robber killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A robber was killed in an alleged police encounter near Khurrianwala bypass in the wee hours on Thursday.

Police said two armed robbers snatched a motorcycle from a man near Chak 211-RB and fled the scene.

On receiving information,a police party started search operation in the area and signaled a suspect motorcycle carrying two persons to stop near Khurrianwala by-pass, but the riders opened fire at the team which was retaliated.

Consequently,one of the robber suffered injuries and died on the spot while his accomplice escaped under the cover of darkness.

Police recovered snatched motorcycle and a pistol and shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Akram alias Akroo who was was involved in 39 different cases in various police stations and also wanted by Khurrianwala police in a murder case.

A special team has been constituted to arrest the other robber,police added.