Robber killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A robber was killed in an alleged police encounter in the limits of FIEDMC police station here on Tuesday.

Police said two armed robbers committed robbery in the area and fled the scene.

On receiving information, a police team lead by SHO FIEDMC and Chak Jhumrah started search operation in the area and signaled a suspect motorcycle carrying two persons to stop, but the riders opened firing at the team which was retaliated. Consequently, one of the robbers suffered injuries and died on the spot while his accomplice escaped.

SSP Operations Abdullah Lak and SP Madina division Naeem Aziz Sindhu reached the spot after receiving information about police encounter.

A special team has been constituted to arrest the other robber, police said.