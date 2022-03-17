UrduPoint.com

Robber Killed In Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 02:59 PM

A robber was killed in an encounter with police in Batala colony here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :A robber was killed in an encounter with police in Batala colony here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, two robbers on a motorcycle snatched Rs 57,000 from Haseeb who informed police. The officials chased the accused who opened firing at policemen.

In an exchange of fire, the accused, Ansar Ali, succumbed to his injuries while his accomplicefled.

>