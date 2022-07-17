Robber killed in 'encounter'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :A robber was killed, while a traffic warden sustained injuries during a robbery attempt in Sandal Bar police limits.

A police spokesperson on Sunday said that traffic warden Muhammad Iqbal was returning home after performing duty when he was intercepted by a robber near Aminpur Bypass.

The warden produced resistance, due to which the bandit got enraged and opened fire.

During the exchange of fire, the robber received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while Iqbal received injuries.

Reportedly, the Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to Allied Hospital.

Police launched an investigation.