UrduPoint.com

Robber Killed In 'encounter'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Robber killed in 'encounter'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :A robber was killed, while a traffic warden sustained injuries during a robbery attempt in Sandal Bar police limits.

A police spokesperson on Sunday said that traffic warden Muhammad Iqbal was returning home after performing duty when he was intercepted by a robber near Aminpur Bypass.

The warden produced resistance, due to which the bandit got enraged and opened fire.

During the exchange of fire, the robber received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while Iqbal received injuries.

Reportedly, the Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to Allied Hospital.

Police launched an investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Died Robbery Traffic Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

52 minutes ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

9 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

9 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

9 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.