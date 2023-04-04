Robber killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A robber was killed by firing of his own accomplice during an encounter with Balochni Police on Tuesday.

According to police, two unidentified robbers were looting people near Chak 65. A police team reached the spot after receiving information. Upon seeing the police, the robbers fled towards Chak-141. The police chased the outlaws and asked them to surrender but they started firing on the police party.

The police retaliated and during the encounter one robber sustained critical bullet injuries by firing of his accomplice and died on the spot.

However, his accomplice managed to escape.

The deceased robber was identified as Muzammal who was wanted in various cases of heinous crimes registered in different police stations. The police seized a Kalashnikov, pistol and a motorcycle from the spot.

Later, the police shifted the body to mortuary and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi announced to give certificates to the policemen who participated in the encounter.