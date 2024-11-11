Robber killed in encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) In an encounter between the police and bandits an outlaw named Rajab Nohani was killed on Monday.

His fellow bandit, Fida, was arrested in injured condition, the police spokesman said.

Their third fellow escaped form the scene successfully.

As soon as the incident was reported, SSP Mirpurkhas Shabbir Ahmed Sithar reached the sight.

SHO Kot Ghulam Mohammad, Haq Nawaz Junejo also present on the occasion.

The SSP told APP that a robber was killed by the timely action of the police and a motorcycle, cash and weapons were recovered from their possession.

The dacoits has also injured a villager, Umar Bhatti, who had been shifted to a nearby hospital, the SSP added.

