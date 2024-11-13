Robber Killed In 'encounter'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 06:38 PM
A suspected robber was killed in an ‘encounter’ with the police here in the wee hours of Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A suspected robber was killed in an ‘encounter’ with the police here in the wee hours of Wednesday.
According to Organised Crime Unit (OCU) Model Town, the suspect, identified as Azam Khan, was being taken for the recovery of a murder weapon when his accomplices attacked the police party to get the accused released.
Police retaliated the fire, and during exchange of fire, the suspect was killed.
Police said the deceased was involved in dozens of heinous crimes of murder and robbery and was a hired assassin. Raids were being conducted for arrest of the fleeing culprits.
Recent Stories
8 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents
2 drug peddlers sentenced to 9-year imprisonment
Wah Police arrest criminals involved in burglary incident
Maryam condoles death of Riaz Prizada’s brother
FCCI demands environmental emergency with focus on automobile sector
Stark warning on emissions as leaders divided at COP29
UK's The Guardian stops posting on 'toxic media platform' X
Waseem Younas assigned look-after charge of NTDC MD
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle dia ..
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region
Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness to boost investors’ confide ..
Scheme launched for personalised number-plates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
2 drug peddlers sentenced to 9-year imprisonment2 minutes ago
-
Wah Police arrest criminals involved in burglary incident2 minutes ago
-
Maryam condoles death of Riaz Prizada’s brother2 minutes ago
-
Waseem Younas assigned look-after charge of NTDC MD2 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle diabetes challenge12 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region13 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness to boost investors’ confidence13 minutes ago
-
Scheme launched for personalised number-plates13 minutes ago
-
Seven drug dealers arrested with over five kg charras13 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's message on World Kindness Day30 minutes ago
-
Rs. 6.3m fine imposed on 3,153 smoke-emitting vehicles30 minutes ago