Robber Killed In 'encounter'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 06:38 PM

A suspected robber was killed in an ‘encounter’ with the police here in the wee hours of Wednesday

According to Organised Crime Unit (OCU) Model Town, the suspect, identified as Azam Khan, was being taken for the recovery of a murder weapon when his accomplices attacked the police party to get the accused released.

Police retaliated the fire, and during exchange of fire, the suspect was killed.

Police said the deceased was involved in dozens of heinous crimes of murder and robbery and was a hired assassin. Raids were being conducted for arrest of the fleeing culprits.

