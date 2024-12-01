Robber Killed In Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) A robber was killed in an exchange of fire between robbers and police near Suggian Pul here on Sunday.
Police said that accused Adeel Masih had committed robberies in Lahore and other districts of Punjab. The accused was being taken to a location when his accomplices opened fire.
As a result, the accused received bullet injuries and was shifted to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
According to the Organized Crime Unit, the accused was a resident of Kasur and also wanted by police in Faisalabad, Kasur, Okara and other districts. The CIA Kotwali police are conducting operations in search of the accused who killed him.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Nazir visits Liddhar health unit, highlights progress on revamping health centres46 seconds ago
-
Auqaf dept grants zonal headquarters status to Khawaja Ghulam Fareed shrine49 seconds ago
-
YPF to conduct consultative session for young legislators56 seconds ago
-
Free insulin program for diabetic children launched1 minute ago
-
Peace, love and brotherhood is identity of Sindh: CM11 minutes ago
-
Khyber Police foil bid to smuggle heroin11 minutes ago
-
Sindh is land of Sufis: Nasir11 minutes ago
-
Women's convention marks PPP's 57th foundation day21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug dealer, recover over 3.2 kilogram Ice21 minutes ago
-
University of Mirpurkhas paves the way for growth with plans to enhance infrastructure and resources ..21 minutes ago
-
Railways assemble 92 freight wagons in Mughalpura in three years21 minutes ago
-
KP CM inaugurates CTD investigation, Intelligence block21 minutes ago