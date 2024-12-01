Robber killed in encounter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) A robber was killed in an exchange of fire between robbers and police near Suggian Pul here on Sunday.

Police said that accused Adeel Masih had committed robberies in Lahore and other districts of Punjab. The accused was being taken to a location when his accomplices opened fire.

As a result, the accused received bullet injuries and was shifted to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Organized Crime Unit, the accused was a resident of Kasur and also wanted by police in Faisalabad, Kasur, Okara and other districts. The CIA Kotwali police are conducting operations in search of the accused who killed him.