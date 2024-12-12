'Robber' killed in encounter

An alleged robber with a long record of 60 criminal acts was killed in a police encounter on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) An alleged robber with a long record of 60 criminal acts was killed in a police encounter on Thursday.

The deceased accused was identified as Muzaffar alias Zafri. Police said the accused was in the custody of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Azhar, who, along with a police team, took him to the limits of Nishtar police station for arrest of his accomplices.

Police claimed that on the way accomplices of the deceased robber attacked the police in Shama Colony area.

DSP OIC Syed Hussain Haider said three attackers attempted to get free the deceased accused, and during exchange of fire, accused Muzaffar was shot dead by his accomplices.