Open Menu

Robber Killed In Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Robber killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) An alleged robber was killed during a police encounter in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that police team during routine patrolling signaled two suspects riding on motorcycles on 79 Road on Friday night but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing and accelerated their bikes.

The police chased them and after encircling directed them for surrender but they once again opened blunt firing.

The police also returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter, one of the criminals received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by his own accomplice.

The police tried to shift the injured accused to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last on the spot whereas his accomplice managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police also recovered a motorcycle (JGM-1700) from the spot which was snatched from a citizen some time ago.

The killed outlaw was identified as Muhammad Amir who was wanted to the police in a number of cases while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

Recent Stories

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

3 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

3 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

3 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

10 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

20 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

20 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

20 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan