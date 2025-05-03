Robber killed in encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) An alleged robber was killed during a police encounter in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that police team during routine patrolling signaled two suspects riding on motorcycles on 79 Road on Friday night but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing and accelerated their bikes.

The police chased them and after encircling directed them for surrender but they once again opened blunt firing.

The police also returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter, one of the criminals received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by his own accomplice.

The police tried to shift the injured accused to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last on the spot whereas his accomplice managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police also recovered a motorcycle (JGM-1700) from the spot which was snatched from a citizen some time ago.

The killed outlaw was identified as Muhammad Amir who was wanted to the police in a number of cases while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.