Robber killed in encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A robber was killed in an encounter with police in Mian Channu on Sunday.

According to police, three bandits were robbing citizens of their valuables

near Lal Chowk when Sadr police Mian Channu rushed the spot. Seeing

the police, the robbers opened fire which was retaliated by police in

self-defence.

During the shootout, a robber identified as Kazim, resident of Chak 28/14-L

received bullet injuries by the firing of his own accomplices. He died on the spot.

while his two accomplice managed to escape.

The outlaw was wanted by Shahkot and Mian Channu police in 26 criminal cases.

His body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu for postmortem.

Following the incident, District Police Officer Ismail Kharak ordered checkpoints

and a search operation to apprehend the fleeing suspects.