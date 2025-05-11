Open Menu

Robber Killed In Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Robber killed in encounter

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A robber was killed in an encounter with police in Mian Channu on Sunday.

According to police, three bandits were robbing citizens of their valuables

near Lal Chowk when Sadr police Mian Channu rushed the spot. Seeing

the police, the robbers opened fire which was retaliated by police in

self-defence.

During the shootout, a robber identified as Kazim, resident of Chak 28/14-L

received bullet injuries by the firing of his own accomplices. He died on the spot.

while his two accomplice managed to escape.

The outlaw was wanted by Shahkot and Mian Channu police in 26 criminal cases.

His body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu for postmortem.

Following the incident, District Police Officer Ismail Kharak ordered checkpoints

and a search operation to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

20 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

20 hours ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

20 hours ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

24 hours ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

24 hours ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan