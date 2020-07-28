UrduPoint.com
Robber Killed In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 07:26 PM

An alleged robber was killed in an encounter with police in the jurisdiction of Sadr Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :An alleged robber was killed in an encounter with police in the jurisdiction of Sadr Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Tuesday that police spotted two suspects near Chak No.112-GB and asked them to body search when they opened fire.

The police also returned fire in self-defense and during the encounter, one the dacoits received bullet injuries and died on the spot while his accomplice managed to escape.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

The identification has yet to be established.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

