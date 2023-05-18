UrduPoint.com

Robber Killed In Encounter In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Robber killed in encounter in Faisalabad

A robber was killed in an alleged encounter with police in the limits of Tandlianwala area on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A robber was killed in an alleged encounter with police in the limits of Tandlianwala area on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, a police party chased fleeing robbers and directed them to stop but they opened fire which was retaliated.

During exchange of fire, one of the robbers identified as Saddam alias Sadi was killed. Police seized a pistol and a motorbike found near the body and shifted the body to THQ hospital Tandlianwala for medico-legal formalities.

